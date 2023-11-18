Exclusive! Teri Meri Doriyaann has become quite big and it matches the expectations of the viewers: Jatin Arora

Jatin Arora is an integral part of the show and plays the role of Veer. With a strong TRP jump, Jatin spoke exclusively to TellyChakkar about the audience response and how well the show is performing on the BARC charts.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Sat, 11/18/2023 - 17:39
Jatin Arora

MUMBAI : Star Plus show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ is one of the most loved shows on television and has quite a mass fan following. The audience loves the twists and turns that the show has to present.

Jatin Arora is an integral part of the show and plays the role of Veer. With a strong TRP jump, Jatin spoke exclusively to TellyChakkar about the audience response and how well the show is performing on the BARC charts. 

Also Read: Exclusive! The team is all the more positive and motivated after the TRP jump: Teri Meri Doriyaann actor Vijayendra Kumeria

Jatin shared, “I am surprised and it is a great feeling to be a part of a show which ranks so high. The show has become quite big and it matches the expectations of the viewers. I am still in awe of what we shot and we grabbed eyeballs. People comment on our reels and we are bombarded with DM’s on social media.”

Jatin spoke at length about the response his character has been getting.

He stated, “People are attracted to the characters. The audience knows that the show is a fictional one and we as actors are only acting and playing our characters. I remember that I had put up pictures of my father’s birthday celebration and I attracted loads of comments like ‘tumhari bhabhi aur bhai itne problem mein hai and aap party kar rahe ho’. It is because of the characters we enact that people sometime forget the difference between reel and real. “ 

Also Read: Exclusive! Want to play a psycho killer or be a part of a typical love story: Teri Meri Doriyaann actor Jatin Arora

Well said Jatin!

Star Plus Teri Meri Doriyaann Jatin Arora TellyChakkar TRP ratings
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Sat, 11/18/2023 - 17:39

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Kya Baat Hai! Katrina Kaif reveals what Salman Khan does in his free time, responds to the towel scene when compared to Salman Khan, reveals about her diet, more deets inside
MUMBAI : An actress like Katrina Kaif need no introduction. Over the years, the actress has successfully made her place...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Biggest twist to take place in the show owing to the high TRPs for this season; four – five contestants to get evicted next week and wild card contestants would be entering the show
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing extremely well and it’s gaining good TRPs as the show is among the top five shows...
SA RE GA MA PA Season 31: Exclusive! Supriya Pathak, Vandana Pathak, Rajeev Mehta, Jamnadas Majethia, Anang Desai to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of television....
Koffee With Karan Season 8 : Exclusive! Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani to grace the show together
MUMBAI : Koffee with Karan is a Bollywood chat show. The biggies of the Industry grace it and interact with the host...
Exclusive! Suhaagan airs on a 6:30 pm slot and yet it has managed to attract a good level of TRP’s, we have achieved another milestone: Aditya Deshmukh ecstatic on the show completing 200 episodes
MUMBAI : Suhaagan is a romantic thriller drama series which went on-air only recently. Produced by Rashmi Sharma...
Hawwwt! THESE pictures of Sofia Ansari has made her fans crazy in love with her, check it out
MUMBAI : For a very long time, Sofia Ansari, a social media influencer, has been captivating fans with her teasing...
Recent Stories
Katrina Kaif
Kya Baat Hai! Katrina Kaif reveals what Salman Khan does in his free time, responds to the towel scene when compared to Salman Khan, reveals about her diet, more deets inside
Latest Video
Related Stories
BGIG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Biggest twist to take place in the show owing to the high TRPs for this season; four – five contestants to get evicted next week and wild card contestants would be entering the show
Supriya
SA RE GA MA PA Season 31: Exclusive! Supriya Pathak, Vandana Pathak, Rajeev Mehta, Jamnadas Majethia, Anang Desai to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan
Suhaagan
Exclusive! Suhaagan airs on a 6:30 pm slot and yet it has managed to attract a good level of TRP’s, we have achieved another milestone: Aditya Deshmukh ecstatic on the show completing 200 episodes
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! No elimination to take place this “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode
Harsh Rajput
Exclusive! The environment on the sets is extremely positive and the results are overwhelming: Harsh Rajput on Teri Meri Doriyaann doing well on BARC charts
Mehta,Avinesh
Zee TV’s Ikk Kudi Punjab Di: A gripping tale of resilience!