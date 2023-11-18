Exclusive! Teri Meri Doriyaann has become quite big and it matches the expectations of the viewers: Jatin Arora

MUMBAI : Star Plus show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ is one of the most loved shows on television and has quite a mass fan following. The audience loves the twists and turns that the show has to present.

Jatin Arora is an integral part of the show and plays the role of Veer. With a strong TRP jump, Jatin spoke exclusively to TellyChakkar about the audience response and how well the show is performing on the BARC charts.

Jatin shared, “I am surprised and it is a great feeling to be a part of a show which ranks so high. The show has become quite big and it matches the expectations of the viewers. I am still in awe of what we shot and we grabbed eyeballs. People comment on our reels and we are bombarded with DM’s on social media.”

Jatin spoke at length about the response his character has been getting.

He stated, “People are attracted to the characters. The audience knows that the show is a fictional one and we as actors are only acting and playing our characters. I remember that I had put up pictures of my father’s birthday celebration and I attracted loads of comments like ‘tumhari bhabhi aur bhai itne problem mein hai and aap party kar rahe ho’. It is because of the characters we enact that people sometime forget the difference between reel and real. “

Well said Jatin!