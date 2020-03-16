EXCLUSIVE! Thapki Pyaar Ki 2 actor Aakash Ahuja roped in to play the lead role in Star Plus' upcoming show Faltu by Boy Hood Productions

Star Plus is coming up with a new show titled Faltu by Boy Hood Productions. Thapki Pyaar Ki 2 actor Aakash Ahuja is roped in to play the lead. 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 08/29/2022 - 15:53
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

We all know that a lot of television shows are in the pipeline. 

Star Plus is coming up with a series of news shows in the upcoming days. 

We had exclusively updated that a popular production house is also coming up with a brand new show on Star Plus. 

We had reported that Niharika Chouksey, Abhishek Nigam and Randeep Rai were approached for the show. 

Later, we confirmed that Niharika is finalized for this upcoming show which is titled Faltu.

The show is bankrolled by Boy Hood Productions. 

And now, we have learnt that actor Akash Ahuja is roped in for the show. 

Aakash is cast opposite Niharika and both will be playing the lead roles in the show. 

The actor is known for his roles in projects like Thapki Pyaar ki 2, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, and many more. 

We will soon be back with all the latest updates on this development. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

Niharika Chouksey Abhishek Nigam Randeep Rai Star Plus Balika Vadhu 2 Hero - Gayab Mode On Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai azhar j malik Aakash Ahuja TellyChakkar
