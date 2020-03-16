EXCLUSIVE! Thapki Pyaar Ki 2 actor Aakash Ahuja roped in to play the lead role in Star Plus' upcoming show Faltu by Boy Hood Productions

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that a lot of television shows are in the pipeline.

Star Plus is coming up with a series of news shows in the upcoming days.

We had exclusively updated that a popular production house is also coming up with a brand new show on Star Plus.

We had reported that Niharika Chouksey, Abhishek Nigam and Randeep Rai were approached for the show.

Later, we confirmed that Niharika is finalized for this upcoming show which is titled Faltu.

The show is bankrolled by Boy Hood Productions.

And now, we have learnt that actor Akash Ahuja is roped in for the show.

Aakash is cast opposite Niharika and both will be playing the lead roles in the show.

The actor is known for his roles in projects like Thapki Pyaar ki 2, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, and many more.

We will soon be back with all the latest updates on this development.

