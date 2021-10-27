EXCLUSIVE! Thapki Pyaar Ki fame Preetesh Manas and Indori Ishq actress Vedika Bhandari roped in for Hungama Play's Challava

MUMBAI: Here we are back with yet another piece of information from the world of entertainment.

An upcoming web series titled Challava is in the making which will stream on OTT giant Hungama Play.

As per reports, the series will have short stories and would star actors like Kavita Kaushik (Bigg Boss 14) and Kabir Sadanand (Family No.1).

Now according to our sources, actors Preetesh Manas and Vedika Bhandari are all set to feature in the show.

Preetesh is all set to feature in Shahid Kapoor starrer Sunny, meanwhile he was also seen in Colors popular show Thapki Pyaar ki 2 and Amazon Prime's Four More Shots Please

Vedika shot to fame with MX Players web show Indori Ishq.

Both the actors will be seen essaying prominent roles in the show.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates and gossips.