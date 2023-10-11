Exclusive! Thapki Pyaar Ki fame Preetiish Manas to enter Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a top-most shows on small screens.
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront for giving all the latest updates from the entertainment world. 

Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a top-most shows on small screens. 

The show recently took a leap of 20-year with makers introducing the whole new star cast. 

Only Shailesh Datar, Bharati Patil and Kishori Shahane were retained from the previous season. 

As the show's story is progressing, we are seeing a lot of new actors joining the show's cast. 

The latest name added to the show is actor Preetiish Manas.

Preetiish will be entering the show in a pivotal role, however, nothing much is known about his character yet. 

The actor got popular with his stint in Colors' show Thapki Pyaar Ki and would be essaying a pivotal role in this one too. 

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma in the lead roles. 

How excited are you for Preetiish's entry in the show? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

