Exclusive! On the account of International Girl Child Day, Aeteshaa Sansgiri aka Ahilya Bai Holkar sends a strong message to all the generations

MUMBAI: Beautiful and extremely talented diva Aetashaa Sansgiri is currently ruling the TV screen with her performance as Ahilyabai in Sony TV's most loved historical drama series Punyashlok Ahilyabai.

The actress made her television debut with this show as a lead and has proved that no one could’ve pulled this character off better than him.

The historical drama series Punyashlok Ahilya Bai has managed to win everyone's heart ever since the beginning.

Also read - “Character Khanderao has given me a chance to apply all my acting techniques... Gaurav Amlani."

On the occasion of International Girl Child’s Day, Tellychakkar got in touch with Aeteshaa where she gave some beautiful insights about Ahilya Bai, the way times are currently, the differences and much more.

What is your take on the topic of ‘girl child day’? Also, times have changes and now we have different genders (and not just male and female) with a lot of different issues that go beyond just inequality, what is your take on all of it?

First speaking on the account of the international Girl Child’s Day, I think it has been a very slow journey from where we had started. Back in the day the conditions of women were terrible. Now they are slightly better. It will take some time. It’s not the kind of change that’s going to happen overnight. There has been so much of awareness now in terms of girl’s education, or the fact that women should be allowed in all types of professions etc. When I was in Goa, I saw that so many petrol pumps are trying to hire women which wasn’t happening 10 years ago and the awareness is yet to spread around more and come to Mumbai and other cities of India that it’s alright for women to stand at the petrol pumps and giveaway the fuel that’s very much required for the vehicles. So there is a change and we are reaching to the day of achievement where all genders are equal but it’s a slow journey. A month ago we got to know that in Borivali a girl child was dumped in the dustbin, so it is a slow process. It’s about people’s mindset that has been carried on for so many centuries and it needs to be accepted by everyone. The schools now, the kind of atmosphere that’s around everywhere has already started to make the younger generations aware and soon as this will grow up and the next generation will come in, there will be a day when nobody will try to smother the growth of women. There is progress and everyone is trying. All the professions and communities are trying to incorporate more and more women and encourage them. So we will reach there but it’s going to be slow.

Speaking of all the genders, there’s a good amount of awareness that’s happening. I think it should be even more. A person should be allowed to call themselves how they want to. Nobody should be stopped from having basic rights like food, shelter and work. If someone was a bisexual, transsexual or homosexual, people did not accept them even in the family. Now at least I know of some people who are being accepted by their families, no matter what their orientation is. Even in this case, the change is going to be slow but it needs to be gradually progressing. I think we are going in that direction.

How would you reach out to the older generation for awareness as there is only a small proportion of people in the older generation who understand the social issues?

If I’m at a family function and there are these two cool grandfathers that I have who are all ready for any kind of trend or change that happens in the society but the rest of them are not. So a lot of involvement and interaction with them is going to change their mindset.

From the time of Ahilya Bai till now, we have seen a lot of women suffering but I want to know about the positive changes that have happened?

There are so many good changes. AT the time when Ahilya Bai was educating women and standing up for them, it was either just her or just a few more women who were doing that compared to time now when we have so many women or girls handling the accounts and deal with the administrative issues. So there is a change.

Surely Ahilya Bai was a great woman, someone who in a true sense was an ideal woman to look up to as a role model. Talking about Aetesha, she is showing the same strength in the character that she’s playing and it’s attracting more audience.

Also read - WOW! Ahilyabai fame Aetashaa Sansgiri's AUDITION video will leave you mesmerised with her talent

What do you think about this topic? Which answer did you like the most?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.