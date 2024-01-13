Exclusive! The angle of Kaurvaki and Ashoka has not been explored and I am excited to be a part of a unique project with historical significance: Mallika Singh

MUMBAI : Colors is known for launching shows that have different concepts and stories which keep the audience hooked on the show.

Successful shows like Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav, Parineetii, Udaariyan, and Neerja – Ek Nayi Pehchaan have been loved by the audience. Now the channel is all set to launch a new show titled Pracchand Ashok starring Adnan Khan and Mallika Singh.

(Also Read: Must read! RadhaKrishn fame Mallika Singh approached for Bigg Boss 17, actress reveals if she is going to be a part of it

The show will be produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms.

In an exclusive conversation with Mallika Singh, TellyChakkar indulged in a candid conversation where she shared interesting insights about her character, what prompted her to take up the show and the angle that has been chosen to explore through the story.

Mallika said, “I am extremely excited for the show. Their lives will be shown differently and the cultures they belong to. There is a lot that I have to adapt to and a lot which I can improvise and get into the skin of my character.”

When asked if she is consciously choosing to play historical and mythological characters, Mallika shared, “It is a conscious decision. There is a lot of difference between historical and mythological. RadhaKrishn was a show on God and was spiritual in nature whereas Prachand Ashoka is about a warrior and has historical significance. Here it will be seen how Kaurvaki came into his life as one angle to the story.”

When asked about her thoughts on being part of a show that has seen a previous iteration, Mallika shared, “I approach things differently. I commit to a project wholeheartedly, giving it my 100 percent. I believe that each project comes with a unique ideology, and every individual brings a different artistic expression to it.”

(Also Read: Promo Review! Pracchand Ashok looks promising as the new pair of Adnan Khan and Maliika Singh has made a place in the audience’s heart

Well said Mallika!

