EXCLUSIVE! The atmosphere so much fun that it doesn’t feel like we actors are working or are stressed on the sets on Bhagya Lakshmi: Neha Prajapati

The show features Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare in the lead roles. Bhagya Lakshmi actress Neha Prajapati is much loved for her character in the show. In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, Neha shared what goes behind the sets of the show. Let’s take a look at what she has to share!

With whom do you enjoy the most while making your Instagram reels? And which is your favourite reel?

I've made one reel with Avantika and Mansi on the song "Manike mage" which got very popular.

Q. How's the atmosphere on the sets? Do you prank on each other?

The atmosphere is really fun it doesn't feel like we're working or stressed. We have a lot of fun by making reels and doing pranks. Everyone is friendly and cooperative with each other even the senior actors, our bonding is very great. Our director is also very creative and funny, he maintains the balance quite well.

BhagyaLakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms. Lakshmi is someone with the values of being kind and giving to others. Her life revolves around social work.

