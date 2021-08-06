EXCLUSIVE: The audience are in love with the chemistry of Vicky and Elena: Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi season 3 actress Prerna Panwar

MUMBAI: Prerna Panwar is a part of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi season 3 on Sony TV and in an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, she opened up about the audience response her character has garnered.

Prerna shared, “People are liking it. I haven’t left the essence of Elena. The bond she shares with her family is shown there. People like Elena and Vicky as a couple too. The audience want to see more of me and him. The audience are in love with the chemistry of Vicky and Elena. The audience like the feel of it. Apart from him, the audience also likes the bond of Elena and her mother-in-law. Every girl wants a mother-in-law who defends her and supports her. If you watch season 1 and 2 there have always been fights but now, she has gradually brought the best of her in a bid to become the best mother-in-law.”

We also asked her about her fitness regime as she is very committed to working out.

Prerna said, “I had been working out and I am very particular about my personal and mental fitness. I think it gives me motivation for the entire day. Gyms are close due to the lockdown and I joined an online workout program which is extremely good. I have had a good strength training session too.”

Well said Prerna!