Exclusive! The audience will get to see a side of Garry which has never been exposed: Tushar Dhembla on his comeback in Teri Meri Doriyaann

MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann is one of the most loved shows on television and Tushar Dhembla’s entry in the show has brought back all mystery and thrill that the audience was looking forward to. While there were a lot of tracks which kept the audience on the edge of their seats with characters such as Rumi and Angad’s doppelganger, Tushar’s entry as Garry will bring a lot of spice in the show.

We got in touch with Tushar to know more about the response of the audience to his role and his experience as an actor and what we can expect from his character with his comeback to the show.

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Tushar revealed, “I have got a phenomenal response for my character Garry. The love that I am getting from the audience is the same or probably it has grown from my initial days. This time, Garry has the same motive but has returned strong and the audience will get to see a side which has not been exposed.”

He further mentioned, “The audience will now see Garry’s emotional connection with his father and this time, he will be seen mentioning about his relationship with his father and till that extent that he will say that his mother did wrong in separating him from his father.”

When asked about his bond with Roopam Sharma who shares screen space with him, he shared, “I share a wonderful chemistry with and I feel comfortable shooting with her. The good part is that now my personality is a little authoritative. As an actor, when we are in character, there should not be ego and Roopam gets into the character very well. There is a very good give and take of dialogues when the scenes unfold and that makes our scenes come out special too.”

TellyChakkar asked Tushar about his excitement to shoot for the story ahead.

He mentioned, “I am extremely excited and actually now I will get to play different shades so I am looking forward to that too.”