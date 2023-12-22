Exclusive! The audience won't be able to relate Shikha until she opens up, have discussed the same with the creative team of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Astha Agarwal

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Astha got chatty and shared some interesting details about the show and her character.
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

MUMBAI : Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the top rated shows on Star Plus. The show features Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora in titular rules. The show is high on drama and each episode manages to pique the interest of the audience or notch higher.

Astha Agarwal is an integral part of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Astha got chatty and shared some interesting details about the show and her character. 

She said, "My character is of a girl who is chirpy and bubbly. She was raised in a small town and now she is married in a mansion. It's a little over powering but she is controlled and she is emotional but she has to keep at all inside and cannot show what she really feels.

I actually had a word with my creative team because the character is coy and vulnerable but these are just disclaimers the audience won't be able to relate the character till she talks and shares her built up her emotional side and frustrations to someone. So I am hopeful that they will inculcate these characteristics in Shikha soon.”

Talking about perspective on the current situation of Ishaan in the show Astha shed, " Shikha gets to know about Ishaan before the big drama happens. Basically Isha was correct in choosing her parents but at the same time one also needs to see that Ishaan was a child and childhood memories stay forever. Children are at a very vulnerable stage. So Ishaan's anger is also justified.” 

