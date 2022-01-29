EXCLUSIVE! From the BB15 FINALE, What Did Nishant Bhat Walk Away with the Briefcase and is now EVICTED?

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar Brings you Exclusive news from the world of Television.

Bigg Boss 15 is Almost at the finish line with its Finale nearing by, tensions are high in the house and the contestants can do with whatever morale-boosting they can get.

The finale of the show will take place this weekend.

The top six finalists of the show are Nishant, Pratik, Shamita, Karan, Tejasswi, and Rashami and one of them would be declared as the winner of the show and would take the trophy home.

Now, We EXCLUSIVELY tell you that reports are coming in that Nishant Bhat, has taken the briefcase of cash and walked away from the title and is now evicted.

A similar situation happened in Bigg Boss OTT when Pratik Sehjpal a fellow finalist on OTT and now Bigg Boss 15 decide to walk away with a brief case of cash. And it is also being speculated that Pratik Sehjpal wanted to take the briefcase as well but was late by a few seconds.

None of this News is confirmed and we will only find out when the Finale airs on Saturday. But this News,has definitely upset a lot of fans of Nishnat who were hoping to see him win.

Fans are really disappointed.

The grand finale will be happening on a grand scale where a lot of celebrities will be gracing the finale. As we had reported earlier, Deepika Padukone, Siddant, ex-winners of Bigg Boss Rubina, Gauahar, Shwetha, Urvashi, and Shehnaaz Gill.

The finale airs on Saturday and Sunday on Colors.

Do you think Nishant did the right thing?

