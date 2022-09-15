Exclusive! “The best moment for me on the show was when Himesh Reshammiya sir offered me to sing a song that was a like dream come a true moment - Super Star Singer Winner Mohammad Faiz

MUMBAI: Superstar Singer is a new reality show on Sony TV. It’s a kid's reality show where children between the age of 6 and 16 years sing Hindi songs. They are trained under skippers, who are contestants of the previous seasons of Indian Idol.

The show was judged by Javed Ali, Alka Yagnik, and Himesh Reshammiya.

The talented singers shocked the audience and the judges with their mesmerizing voices.

Along with the judges, we have masters who train the children to sing and give their very best performance.

The reality show was a very successful one and it topped the TRP charts.

Now the show finally comes to an end and Mohammad Faiz has emerged as the winner of the show.

Tellychakkar got in touch with Faiz and asked him about his memories with the judges and what he would miss from the show.

What are your memories with the judges of the show?

All the judges were good and they have given us so much love and support. Before every performance, they used to come and meet and motivate us. One of the best moments of the show would be when Himesh Reshammiya Sir offered me a song and I was speechless and didn’t know how to react. Alka Yagni ma’am also would come and push us to do better before our performances and even Javed sir was very supportive and caring and I missed him during the finale of the show.

Who do you think is your toughest competition?

The toughest competition on the show was I Me Myself, as I had to perform much better and to defeat my previous performances from each episode. This is one mantra, which I am going to apply in life as this is the reason why I won the show.

What is the one thing you would miss from the sets of the show?

I miss all the memories from the show, especially the props that I used while singing. Would miss the entire set even more and every person that was connected to the show I have had the best time of my life on the show.

Well, there is no doubt that Faiz was one of the most talented singers on the show and no wonder he emerged as the winner of the show.

