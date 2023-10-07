Exclusive! “The best show ever,With the most beautiful people”, Mahek Chahal on her experience on working in Naagin 6 and more!

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin has gone on to become one of the most iconic shows and the one that leads the way for a lot of fantasy supernatural shows. Nobody can forget the first season and how it laid the foundation for the show to have 6 successful ones.

This is the show that made Tejasswi Prakash a household name, and today she has a massive fan following.

The show is one of the longest-running seasons of the franchises on TV. While there have been shows which have had many seasons, but when we talk about fiction shows having seasons and complete new iterations every season, Naagin definitely is a benchmark show with seasons and franchises.

Mahek Chahal has been on the strongest pillars of the show, she did the leave the show in between only to return back in a stronger avatar.

The show has now wrapped up and reached out to Mahek on the occasion of the show wrapping up,

“I worked on the the best show ever! With the most beautiful people,My actors , my boss, Ekta Kapoor and my directors and my production. And of course the channel. I want to thank all of them”.

There would be no Naagin 6 without Mahek Chahal that is for sure.

Fans of Mahek and the show are very excited to see what she will be up to next.

On the other hand during the finale of Naagin 6, the announcement of Naggin 7 was always made and fans are filled with intrigued to find out who the next Naagin will be.

Will you miss the show and Mahek as the Naagin?

