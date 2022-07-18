EXCLUSIVE! 'The care and concern come naturally while performing the current scenes with Muskan' Vanraj aka Sudhanshu Pandey gets CANDID about the current track, equation with Muskan Bamne and more

MUMBAI: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking and extremely relatable. Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'My 11-page monologue is one of the most memorable scenes of all time' Vanraj aka Sudhanshu Pandey gets CANDID about his favourites from Anupamaa

In an exclusive conversation with Sudhanshu Pandey, we asked him about his take on the current track, equation with Muskan and more. You wouldn't want to miss out on his noteworthy responses:

How challenging was it emotionally to play a concerned and scared father of Pakhi?

In real life also, I am very attached to my kids. I am very hyper and sensitive about them. So to do a scene where I am extremely hyper about my daughter, it comes out easily and naturally as I am the same person in real life. Even though I have sons, the feeling is the same for your child. So all that comes naturally to me when I have to play it on screen.

Tell us about your equation with Muskan and do you both discuss your scenes?

I treat Muskan like my daughter, just like my kids she is respectful towards me. I am very fond of her, she is a lovely kid and I feel very warm and loving towards her. So it becomes easy to perform with her and she is a very good actor so she gives back the same energy with the dialogues so it gets easy for me to do the scenes with her and come at par with the energy.

What do you plan to explore ahead in OTT?

I am waiting to do OTT in any genre that is available, I am looking forward to doing good OTT. Other than that I am averse to doing content that involves a lot of exposure or nudity. Apart from that, I am really looking forward to doing all kinds of Genres be it Horror, thriller, or realistic. I have done good OTT before Anupamaa, I am waiting to do the same soon.

