Exclusive! The cast of Dream Girl 2 is to be seen in Sumbul Toqueer Khan’s new show; Sumbul reunites with Article 15 co-star again!

MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqeer Khan is one of the most loved actors on television, who rose to fame with her performance as Imlie and became a household name.

The audience praised her acting chops and believed her to be one of the best actresses on television.

The actress began her career as a child actor and at a very young age, she gained popularity. The diva also became a social media sensation and enjoys a huge fan following.

Sumbul has come a long way in the entertainment business and has done exceptionally well for herself.

After her stint in the Bigg Boss house, fans had been waiting to see her back on the Television screens and their wait is finally over.

Sumbul is going to be seen in her latest Kavya- Ek Jazba Ek Junoon which will air on Sony TV.

But what is creating the buzz all around is Sumbul’s reunion with Article 15 co-star, Ayushmann Khurrana

TellyChakkar brings you the exclusive update that, the cast of Dream Girl 2, will also be promoting their movie on Sumbul’s show and that is where the two former co-stars caught up.

In its promotional spree, Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Pandey will also be seen in Kundali Bhagya and some other shows.

Sumbul has been receiving a lot of love for the teaser and fans are just so overwhelmed with the growth that she has had.

Kavya Ek Jazba Ek Junoon is produced by DJ’s Creative Unit and will soon air on Sony TV.

