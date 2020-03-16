EXCLUSIVE: The cast of Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan is like a FAMILY: Sumit Aroraa on his bond with Shabir Ahluwalia and Neeharika Roy!

MUMBAI: Sumit Aroaa has been a part of various shows such as Garud, Hari Mirch Lal Mirch, Akbar Birbal among many other projects. On the other hand, Prateek Sharma has bankrolled popular shows like Ek Deewana Tha, Beyhadh 2, Mannmohini, Bahu Begam and last show that he produced was Teri Meri Ikk Jindri on Zee TV.

Sumit plays an integral role in the show and in an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, Sumit opened up on his bond with his co-actors and specially the lead starcast of the show Shabir Ahluwali and Neeharika Roy.

Sumit shared, “I bond extremely well with Shabir Ahluwalia and Neerharika Roy. Usually, it happens that the bond is well created and there is a good relationship overall but when there is a break or when they are not shooting, people are constantly on their phones. But that is not the case on the sets of Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. The best part about the sets of this show is that whenever there is a break, we play games where we contribute and have a gala time on the sets of the show.

If I have to mention the people I am closest too, actually, there is nobody who back bites about others so everyone is very close. We eat food together on the sets too! That is how our bond like.”

Isn’t that interesting?

