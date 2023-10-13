Exclusive! “The character feels like I am in my forte of being very outgoing”, Ali Khan aka Vikram of Barsatein talks about on working with Balaji Telefilms, his character and more

MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms is a powerhouse production house, known for shows that create a legacy. The latest is a new show titled Barsatein, starring Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi in the lead roles.

Actor Ali Khan plays the role of Vikram in Sony TV’s Barsatein. Vikram is Reyansh’s best friend who works in the same company as him and has had his own love story.

Ali has previously been a part of Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai and has been loved by the audiences in both these roles.

TellyChakkar reached out to the actor to talk about his role in Barsatein, his working experience, and more.

When asked about it, if it was easy to get into his character and what his acting process is like, he said, “I'll be very honest. I'm a very extroverted person, and when I go out, I can strike up a conversation with anyone like anything and everything. The character feels like I am in my forte like I'm very outgoing. I'm very friendly by nature, so when I started seeing this character and everything and when we began our shooting, thought a lot of things in that situation depending on what your relationship is like off camera as well. If you match your energies and vibe offscreen, it translates on screen as well. I am somebody who gets along with people, so for me it was very easy to get into this character because he is a friendly guy and emotional, which I am also in real life. It takes me very little to cry or get emotional. If I hear a sad story, I connect to it and which was actors are like also. So, I think I picked up very well because Off camera I am also like that.”

Talking about working with Balaji Telefilms he said, “So, before this, I had done an episodic for Gumarah for MTV at the start. I had done that after that but honestly, you can’t compare Balaji Telefilms It's like one of the best banners on TV, I think so, It's amazing and I don't know, Balaji has a different vibe, I love the experience. I love everyone on the unit, everyone on set, everyone is amazing they are professional, sweet. Like, seriously, it's an amazing experience. And for me, it’s my mom, When she says oh Ali you are doing a Balaji show and that glint in her voice, that is a very proud feeling.”

