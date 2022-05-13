EXCLUSIVE! The comic timings and delivering dialogues of Yug gave me the confidence that I can pull of such shades too : Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey actor Anuj Khurana

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is winning the hearts of the masses. The show is being loved by the audience.

The show is a remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali show Khorkuto. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Anuj Khurana aka Yug spoke about his character graph on television and the different approaches each medium has.

You have done a lot of projects on other mediums and have done quite some work in the OTT space as well. What made you take a decision of venturing into the TV space?

I never had any apprehensions about the medium I am performing in. I always wanted to do something which was interesting and when this character came up, the role sounded interesting and exciting so I took it up.

Do you think TV gives you a graph as high as other mediums?

Well, I would say that there are certain days where you find yourself in a challenging position as an actor. While performing certain scenes, you have to maintain the graph and there are some days where one might find it a little tricky to handle a scene.

How do you find the approach of different mediums?

Well, a lot of people think that doing commercials is a cakewalk. I have done plenty with various brands and I must say that they are very technical. OTT and films are a combination of things and theatre is yet again a very impromptu act.

Shooting for TV shows is a little different as compared to OTT and films as one, as an actor is required to dramatize the scenes a little more. What are your views on that?

Honestly, whatever I have done on television, I have tried to keep it realistic. Yes, there are certain characters which are over dramatic and that is because the script demands it as the audience likes it.

What kind of roles do you actually look forward to doing as an actor?

Initially, Yug was challenging for me as I had never played a character like that. The comic timings and delivering dialogues in a certain way made me realise that I can pull of such shades too. I want to play characters which are unlike me in real life. I would love to play the role of a serial killer or a character which has more things to hide than reveal.

How do you deal with creative differences while shooting for a project?

What I have learnt is that if I have a doubt or a difference of opinion, I share my views on it but I leave the final decision to the person who helms the department. I have a doubt, I will bring up a question as there is no harm in asking but I am not someone who would throw a tantrum about it.

So would you call yourself a Director’s actor?

Yes, most definitely!

Is there any project in your career that you regret doing?

Well, to be honest the last show which I did, Tujhse Hai Raabta was not creatively satisfying for me as an artist.