Exclusive! The current track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is like a real situation converted into reel: Indraneel Bhattacharya

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Indraneel shared some interesting highlights on his perspective on the current track.
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most loved shows on television today. It features Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma in the titular roles of Ishaan and Savi respectively.

Indraneel Bhattacharya plays the role of Ishaan’s father. The current plot revolves around the life of Isha and Ishaan where the two got separated because of the situations on the domestic front. While Surekha and Saheb were clear that Isha should not go to her parents, who were extremely unwell at that time and wanted to take her son to meet them, Surekha said that after marriage girls should not go to their parents’ house to stay. Not only that, they also said that Ishaan will stay with them in the house and now it is her choice if she wants to stay with her son or she wants to be with her parents. (Also Read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Shocking! Ishaan calls security to throw Savi out of his cabin )

The situation blew out of proportion when Shantanu, Indraneel’s character, could not take a stand for her.

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Indraneel shared some interesting highlights on his perspective on the current track.

He said, “I think that this is a very realistic situation and people in real life get stuck in such things. Isha had to be strong to leave her husband and kid behind and it happened more because she did not have her husband’s support. I think every person at some point in time goes through this, for a son it is choosing between his mother and wife, for a daughter it would be choosing between in-laws and her family. The current track is like a real situation converted into reel.”

Talking about doing well on the BARC charts, Indraneel expressed, “We are connecting with the audience and probably that is why we are doing extremely well in terms of TRP’s. Every family has its own tradition and orthodox people give a reflection of life.”

Shedding light over the response from the audience for his character, Indraneel mentioned, “90 percent of the messages are good. Then there are a few who ask that why Shantanu is indecisive? There are also many fan pages made of Isha and Shantanu and there are also two-three hashtags which are used. Shantanu loves his wife and but at the same time he is bound by commitment towards his family too.” (Also Read: Big Twist: Ishaan gets to know Savi’s move to get him closer to his mother Isha Bhosale in Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin!)

Well said Indraneel!

