EXCLUSIVE! 'The elders must bring AbhiRa together this time' Netizens share their views on the current track of Sawan Milni in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

AbhiRa has been serving the fans with some extremely romantic scenes and viewers are waiting to see more of such scenes in the show. Currently, we saw a rift between the duo as they have different views on Manjari and Harshvardhan 's divorce. Both aren't wrong but this creates differences between them as they say some unacceptable things to each other in anger.

Well, finally Sawan Milni will become a great reason to see the joy in AbhiRa's relationship as they shall come together and celebrate the festival with both family members.

We exclusively asked the fans how do they think AbhiRa would reconcile, while some fans are eager to see the episode, so revealed that this time the family members must take an initiative and make them reconcile with each other:

Currently, Suhasini invites the Birlas, including Abhimanyu to the Sawan Milni festival. The coming episode will see the Birlas contemplating whether to go for the function or not. Meanwhile, Manjari will talk to Abhimanyu and will tell him to forget his anger with Akshara and go to the function at the Goenka house. But Abhimanyu will refuse to go.

When Manjari will try to explain it further to Abhimanyu, Abhimanyu will express his hurt and will tell her that she has lived a life of no respect and no love. He will tell his mother that she never confided in him too, about who Neil was and this hurts him a lot. Manjari will be in pain but will have no answer to console her son.

On the other hand, Akshara will dress up for Abhimanyu, thinking that he will come for the festival.

