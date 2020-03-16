EXCLUSIVE! 'The elders must bring AbhiRa together this time' Netizens share their views on the current track of Sawan Milni in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Well, finally Sawan Milni will become a great reason to see the joy in AbhiRa's relationship as they shall come together and celebrate the festival with both family members. 

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Mon, 06/20/2022 - 18:35
EXCLUSIVE! 'The elders must bring AbhiRa together this time' Netizens share their views on the current track of Sawan Milni in Y

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Also read: VIEWERSCOPE! Twitterati state that Yeh Rishta Hai Kya Khelata is turning into a Male centric show, call out Akshara's monologue BIASED and support Shefali

AbhiRa has been serving the fans with some extremely romantic scenes and viewers are waiting to see more of such scenes in the show. Currently, we saw a rift between the duo as they have different views on Manjari and Harshvardhan 's divorce. Both aren't wrong but this creates differences between them as they say some unacceptable things to each other in anger. 

Well, finally Sawan Milni will become a great reason to see the joy in AbhiRa's relationship as they shall come together and celebrate the festival with both family members. 

We exclusively asked the fans how do they think AbhiRa would reconcile, while some fans are eager to see the episode, so revealed that this time the family members must take an initiative and make them reconcile with each other: 

Currently, Suhasini invites the Birlas, including Abhimanyu to the Sawan Milni festival. The coming episode will see the Birlas contemplating whether to go for the function or not. Meanwhile, Manjari will talk to Abhimanyu and will tell him to forget his anger with Akshara and go to the function at the Goenka house. But Abhimanyu will refuse to go.

When Manjari will try to explain it further to Abhimanyu, Abhimanyu will express his hurt and will tell her that she has lived a life of no respect and no love. He will tell his mother that she never confided in him too, about who Neil was and this hurts him a lot. Manjari will be in pain but will have no answer to console her son.

On the other hand, Akshara will dress up for Abhimanyu, thinking that he will come for the festival.

Also read: VIEWERSCOPE: After spending a bomb on YRKKH, the budget keeps decreasing with Anupamaa and Woh Toh Hai Albela

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Harshad Chopda Pranali Rathod Karishma Sawant Mayank Arora Sharan Anandani Ami Trivedi Ashish Nayyar Paras Priyadarshan Pragati Mehra Vinay Jain Neeraj Goswami Niharika Chouksey Swati Chitnis Sachin Tyagi Ali Hassan Niyati Joshi TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Mon, 06/20/2022 - 18:35

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Oh No! Akriti and Charu refuse to bend down to Anubhav’s demand
MUMBAI: StarPlus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The storyline brings back...
OMG! Pihu EXPOSES Vedika in front of Ram in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is currently witnessing Vikrant and Sara's engagement track. Ram never...
Sexy! Deepak Tijori’s daughter Samara Tijori is too hot to handle in these pictures
Samara Tijori, Deepak Tijori’s daughter is now currently getting some amazing response for the recently released...
Khatron Ke Khiladi: Exclusive! Mohit Malik expresses his feelings about missing this special person
MUMBAI: Mohit Malik is one of the most loved and cherished actors on television and has a massive fan following. He is...
Exclusive! Has Ruhi Chaturvedi aka Sherlyn bid adieu to Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya?
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Too Hot to handle! Erica Packard sets internet ablaze in these bikini pictures
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read...
Recent Stories
Excitement! Amitabh Bachchan shares a cryptic post, fans speculate a sequel to Don 2
Excitement! Amitabh Bachchan shares a cryptic post, fans speculate a sequel to Don 2
Latest Video