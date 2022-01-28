EXCLUSIVE! 'The engagement look was my favourite' Aarohi aka Karishma Sawant OPENS UP on her favourite look from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

We got in touch with the gorgeous Aarohi aka Karishma Sawant to know about her character, offscreen bonds and more

What is the one thing that you enjoy the most in the show?

I enjoyed the wedding sequence thoroughly, all the functions, due to COVID, it has been a long since I attended a wedding. Here, when the Birlas come home or we go to theirs, it is soo much fun. It felt like we were actually dressing up for a wedding. Every day is a drama and party so it is really fun. I enjoyed them the most.

Which has been your favourite outfit?

It was the engagement one, I love straight hair and the whole gold outfit is my favourite of all. I naturally have straight hair so this one was best.

Tell us something about your hobbies?

My hobbies have always been music and painting. And yes Acting has turned from a hobby into a passion so yes.

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.