Exclusive! “In the entire season, I have been targeted by contestants and felt left out as I didn’t belong to the television industry" – Daisy Shah

Daisy Shah is grabbing headlines for her stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi. Now, TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her if she has gotten over any of her fears and what she feels about being targeted on the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sun, 08/13/2023 - 06:30
Daisy Shah

MUMBAI: Daisy Shah is a well-known name in the entertainment industry and she has a good fan following.

She debuted with the movie Jai Ho alongside Salman Khan and then went on to be a part of successful movies like Hate Story 3, Race 3 etc.

These days, she is grabbing headlines for her stint in the show Khatron Ke Khiladi, where she is acing all the stunts and facing her fears.

ALSO READ : OMG! Archana Gautam and Daisy Shah get into an ugly war of words, the former says “Dekho, Ungli nahi karna..”

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her if she has gotten over any of her fears and what she has to say about being targeted on the show.

What do you have to say about the time when contestants picked on you and told you that you won the task out of luck?

I had given the answer on the show that this show is such that luck works at times and sometimes it doesn’t, if luck is there then no one would have got the fear fanda. But I feel I was targeted because of the journey that I had. I was targeted all the time as the contestants thought I didn’t belong to their community as in the Tv group.

What do you think of this bifurcation that happened with you?

First of all, I used to think that there is no bifurcation but I believe that if I was in their place where someone is not from their industry it will be my responsibility to make them feel comfortable as they don’t belong there, it depends from person to person as to how you make that someone feel comfortable or uncomfortable. Few of them also said that you are a dancer so because of that the stunts were easy to do. It's fine whatever is said in my favour, they are triggered I guess.

What is the fear that you have gotten over post-doing the show?

I think I am not scared of insects anymore, though since I was saved I didn’t have to do the stunts. Those insects were breaded for the show.

Well, there is no doubt that Daisy is emerging as a strong contestant and the audience loves the way she performs.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Shocking! Arjit Taneja and Dino James take a dig at Daisy Shah for spreading false news about them

 

 


 
 

 

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 Voot Colors Endemol Rohit Shetty Soundous Moufakir Aishwarya Sharma Sheezan M Khan Rohit Bose Roy Shiv Thakare Anjali Anand Archana Gautam Ruhi Chaturvedi Anjum Fakih Arjit Taneja Nyrra Banerjee MUNAWAR FARUQUI TellyChakkar Hina Khan Divyanka Tripathi Faisal Shaikh
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sun, 08/13/2023 - 06:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
What! Amitabh Bachchan used to get upset with late Irrfan Khan on the sets of Piku, Sutapa Sikdar reveals
MUMBAI: Late actor Irrfan Khan is considered to be one of the most talented stars in Indian Cinema. He was admired not...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: What! Garry kidnaps Simran, Veer suspects
MUMBAI:  Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Wow! Kajol opens up about taboos and how films reflect the society, "Sex was a normal part of our culture"
MUMBAI: Kajol is supposedly so spontaneous that she might be slurping on a smoothie, chatting up a storm before a shot...
Faltu: Sad! Faltu and Neel get engaged, Ayaan gets teary eyed
MUMBAI:  Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
What! Susmita Sen reacts to being trolled for the Taali poster; “I thought, how can they do that to me?”
MUMBAI: Sushmita Sen ruled the OTT with her performance in Aarya seasons 1 and 2. Now, she is ready for her next OTT...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Oh no! Sahiba's heartbeat doesn't revive, Angad realises his love for her
MUMBAI:  Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Recent Stories
Amitabh Bachchan
What! Amitabh Bachchan used to get upset with late Irrfan Khan on the sets of Piku, Sutapa Sikdar reveals
Latest Video
Related Stories
Dipika Kakar
Must Read! Here’s looking at Dipika Kakar’s journey from pregnancy to recently embracing motherhood
SHIV SHAKTI
OMG! Did you know that this is not the first time that Ram Yashvardhan of Shiv Shakti: Tap Tyag Tandav is playing the role of Lord Shiva? Read to know all about him!
Gauahar Khan
Must read! From Gauahar Khan to Jay Bhanushali, celebrities who live in luxurious abodes, read more
Jannat Zubair
Must-Read! Jannat Zubair Rahmani’s net worth at the age of 21, will stun you! Read for Details!
Azaadi Ki Kahani
Sony Entertainment Television’s India’s Best Dancer 3, is set to commemorate the 76th anniversary of Indian Independence with its upcoming 'Azaadi Ki Kahani' special
Sonali Bendre
Did you know? On India's Best Dancer 3, Abhishek Bachchan reveals he played a pivotal role in Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl's love story