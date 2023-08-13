Exclusive! “In the entire season, I have been targeted by contestants and felt left out as I didn’t belong to the television industry" – Daisy Shah

MUMBAI: Daisy Shah is a well-known name in the entertainment industry and she has a good fan following.

She debuted with the movie Jai Ho alongside Salman Khan and then went on to be a part of successful movies like Hate Story 3, Race 3 etc.

These days, she is grabbing headlines for her stint in the show Khatron Ke Khiladi, where she is acing all the stunts and facing her fears.

ALSO READ : OMG! Archana Gautam and Daisy Shah get into an ugly war of words, the former says “Dekho, Ungli nahi karna..”

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her if she has gotten over any of her fears and what she has to say about being targeted on the show.

What do you have to say about the time when contestants picked on you and told you that you won the task out of luck?

I had given the answer on the show that this show is such that luck works at times and sometimes it doesn’t, if luck is there then no one would have got the fear fanda. But I feel I was targeted because of the journey that I had. I was targeted all the time as the contestants thought I didn’t belong to their community as in the Tv group.

What do you think of this bifurcation that happened with you?

First of all, I used to think that there is no bifurcation but I believe that if I was in their place where someone is not from their industry it will be my responsibility to make them feel comfortable as they don’t belong there, it depends from person to person as to how you make that someone feel comfortable or uncomfortable. Few of them also said that you are a dancer so because of that the stunts were easy to do. It's fine whatever is said in my favour, they are triggered I guess.

What is the fear that you have gotten over post-doing the show?

I think I am not scared of insects anymore, though since I was saved I didn’t have to do the stunts. Those insects were breaded for the show.

Well, there is no doubt that Daisy is emerging as a strong contestant and the audience loves the way she performs.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Shocking! Arjit Taneja and Dino James take a dig at Daisy Shah for spreading false news about them





