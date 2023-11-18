Exclusive! The environment on the sets is extremely positive and the results are overwhelming: Harsh Rajput on Teri Meri Doriyaann doing well on BARC charts

Teri Meri Doriyaann’s TRP went notches higher with the kidnapping drama and Harsh’s fabulous performance as an obsessive lover.
Harsh Rajput

MUMBAI : Teri Meri Doriyaann is one of the most loved shows on Star Plus.

The show stars Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar in the leading roles. Harsh Rajput plays the antagonist in the show. The show’s TRP went notches higher with the kidnapping drama and Harsh’s fabulous performance as an obsessive lover. 

Also Read: Teri Meri Doriyaan! Upcoming Drama! New entry to shake up Angad and Sahiba's life!

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar , Harsh opened up on the audience reception the show is receiving among many other factors. He said, “I feel great to be a part of a show which has had a long run and is now grown big. The environment on the sets is extremely positive and the results are overwhelming. I personally have never worked for the numbers but to hear that it has gone up on the BARC charts is overwhelming.”

When asked about the factors which might have worked in their favour, he shared, “ I think that not only is the story intriguing but also it is a good team work. I have known Vijayendra for many years now and though we do not get to share the stage together, I know that he is very talented. Himanshi is hardworking and genuine. She is aware and more than that, she comes prepared on the set. She is very passionate about her work. In that way my passion matches hers. “

Also Read: Teri Meri Doriyaan! Shocking! Seerat admits to lying, and a furious Angad exposes her truth to the family!

About Author

