Exclusive! “ The excitement and the anticipation that you have, I am also waiting”, TMKOC’s Sonu aka Palak Sidhwani on Dayaben’s return, Negativity on sets, and more!

MUMBAI: Palak is surely known very well for the character that she plays on the show but that’s not it. The actress is very active on social media platforms where her fans are always waiting for the latest update from her side.

Actress Palak Sindhwani is presently impressing everyone with her stellar performance in Sony SAB's hit and long-running sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma.

The stunning diva plays the role of Sonu Bhide in the show and fans are loving her for it. Palak got a very positive response for her character in the show.

TellyChakkar recently caught up with the actress and spoke to her about Bigg Boss, TMKOC, and more.

Talking about the show, she said, “Definitely the TRP of the show has gone up, we recently did a tomato story, people loved the independence day story, and the upcoming tracks of the show are going to be very interesting and I am excited to be a part of those tracks”.

She also said that she has never really experienced anything negative on the show.

When asked if she would ever be a part of Bigg Boss, she said, “Yaar, Bigg Boss I am not sure but Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa I would love to do, because Khatron is something where you get to challenge yourself and Jhalak because I love dancing”.

On the rumors of Disha Vakani’s return, she said, “The excitement and the anticipation that you have, I am also waiting, so when she returns everyone will find out, and let’s just hope that Dayaben returns soon”.

