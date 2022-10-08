EXCLUSIVE! 'The first day was extremely special as Rupali Ma'am hugged me and my mother saw me act live for the first time in my career' Samar aka Sagar Parekh opens up on his first day of shooting Anupamaa, his take on the character and more

MUMBAI: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking and extremely relatable. Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

We exclusively revealed about Sagar Parekh replacing Paras Kalnawat as Samar in the show, we rang the actor to know about his first day, his perception of Samar and more. 

What is your take on the character of Samar? 

Samar is fully energetic, as he is a dancer he has a light foot and you have to act, dance and even in terms of the expressions you have to be a little loud. It does take a lot of energy, I am quite excited as there is a lot to do with the character. Samar has swag with the character so that's what I am looking forward to. 

How was your first-day shooting Anupamaa? 

It has been almost seven years in the industry and my mom saw me acting for the first time live and it was the first day for Anupamaa too. It was my intro scene and I was really nervous, the first time Rupali ma'am came to me and hugged me out of nowhere and she welcomed me and motivated me. My mother saw that and everyone was quite happy with the shot and I was really relaxed after it. 

Who are you vibing with on the sets of Anupamaa? 

It hasn't been much time, but I have been vibing with Anuj Kapadia aka Gaurav Khanna, and even Rupali Ma'am as we are trying to bring the mother-son chemistry, I guess after the hug, things have been great for me. 

Latest Video