Exclusive! This is the first time I have played a negative character and dealing with HATRED was new to me: Pranjali Singgh Parihar on Dalchini

Dreamiyata Entertainment which has gone on to produce successful shows like Udaariyan, Swaran Ghar, and Junooniyat and has launched another show for Dangal titled Dalchini. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Pranjali shared her experience shooting for the show.
MUMBAI: Dalchini is a unique concept which has been introduced and Pranjali Singgh Parihar plays an unconventional role in the show.

Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey, are one of entertainment’s power couples. They decided to turn into producers and launched their production house Dreamiyata Entertainment which has gone on to produce successful shows like Udaariyan, Swaran Ghar, and Junooniyat and has launched another show for Dangal titled Dalchini. 

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Pranjali shared her experience shooting for the show.

She said, "I had come down from Haridwar after a shoot and to my surprise I got an audition call. I got the character description and I fell in love with it instantly. The next day I was called for a meeting and there was no looking back."

Shedding more light on her character, Pranjali stated, "My character is multi-dimensional. The character graph and layering is done extremely well. Kalla does not have any attachment with anyone and all she wants to do is become rich. It is challenging because my character is very feminine, manipulative and she has the art of putting up a different personality in front of the people she needs. She is different with different people. In real life I am nothing even close to my character. I am not very feminine either; I am more of a tomboy."

When asked about her bonding with the characters, Pranjali expressed, "I bond well with Maira. She is very down to earth. In fact when I started shooting with her, we did not get much time to prepare for the first scene for the way she went with the flow it became easier for me to give an action-reaction because of her. Manine De is also an experienced and fine actress.

My character being hated was something new for me because this is the first time I am playing a negative role. That's when Manine mam told me that it is a compliment that my character is receiving hit thread as I am playing it so well." 

