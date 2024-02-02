Exclusive! This is the first time I have played a positive role and I am thoroughly enjoying every bit of it: Rohit Choudhary on Dalchini

MUMBAI : Dangal TV has been creating and curating some amazing shows, also giving a platform to new production houses and actors to showcase their talent.

Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey, are one of entertainment’s power couples, they decided to turn into producers and launched their production house Dreamiyata Entertainment which has gone on to produce successful shows like Udaariyan, Swaranghar, and Junooniyat and has launched another show for Dangal titled Dalchini.

Rohit Choudhary plays the titular role of Tej in Dalchini.

Speaking about his experience shooting for the show, Rohit stated “It is going great. My character is really nice and I have shifted to Chandigarh too so it is going fantastic. I came for Swarn Ghar and I was travelling to and fro to Chandigarh for certain shoots. I was in touch with Dreamiyata Entertainment and I got to know that they were coming up with a new show. So I auditioned, got through and they selected me for the role of Tej. I like shooting here than Bombay because there are live locations. To top it all there is not traffic to deal with and the air and environment is also very good.”

Talking about bonding with the actors, Rohit mentioned, “When you shoot outdoors the bonding happens much easily. I live with my family but the other actors are living in the same building and when you are shooting outdoors, your co-actors become your family. Moreover, you also spend more time bonding, discussing the character, watching episodes together and improvising too.”

When asked who is Rohit closest to on the sets of the show, he expressed, “I am close to Maninee De, who plays the role of my mother on the show and there are many other actors who are close to me. We all share lunches and spend time on the sets while not shooting.”

TellyChakkar quizzed Rohit as to what prompted him to take the show up.

Rohit opined, “The show has a unique concept and that was one of the prime reasons to take up the show. Another factor was that I was finding work in Chandigarh itself because I really liked the environment and Dreamiyata Entertainment as a production house. They are doing some fabulous work. With regards to my character, this is the first time I have played a positive role and people have accepted me in the role. I wanted to try this role and I was looking at something which I haven’t done before! Dalchini is a unique drama and the story is going quite fast, it is a beautiful story of brave and courage and there is a takeaway for everyone.”

