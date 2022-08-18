EXCLUSIVE! 'This the first time, I turned a mother in any show' Rishita aka Simran Budharup gets candid about the current track of Pandya Store, Akshay's fun parenthood advice and more

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favourite.



We rang the gorgeous Rishita aka Simran Budharup to know about her challenges and excitement on performing the delivery scene in the show; upcoming tiff and more. Check out what she had to share:

Rishita finally turns a mom, how has this experience been?

I am feeling very different with the baby, it is a completely different feeling as it is the first time I am becoming a mother in the show. It is difficult to shoot with the kid and I am getting the maternal instincts when the baby cries I feel bad. I am really enjoying this new experience.

The delivery was shot in the house and not the hospital, what was your experience like?

They did not show any hospital, it's a special feeling. It was homely and a warm feeling and we know that Suman maa is the experienced lady in the house, so this delivery turned out extremely special. We also added a little comedy moment to it, one moment we were having ice-creams, it was hectic and fun while shooting the sequence. I had a lot of fun shooting the scene.

Janmashtami is all set to have a major dhamaka too, what is your take?

With Chiku staying, Rishita thought that she will not come after her child, but now that Chiku was taken away, Rishita gets the same insecurity again as she knows Dhara is obsessed with the kids. She has planned her way to do the upbringing of her daughter and not how Dhara wants it, she wants that the baby shouldn't get confused. Now, that Chiku has returned so she wants that her daughter in the family's blood so she should get everything first and not share it with Chiku, this will bring a tiff between Dhara and Rishita. She is now insecure about Chiku too. Rishita has also turned into a possessive mother.

Does Akshay help you while handling the baby? Have you grown attached to the baby yet?

He comes with his tips without asking all the time, Suman maa often teases him that he's a new dad so he's flaunting it. Yes, he has been very helpful and he gets along with kids really well. You will always see him with babies around. I have begun to bond with the baby, initially the baby was scared but now she finds me familiar and we keep spending a lot of time. We are bonding slowly, but she is adorable.

