EXCLUSIVE! 'This the first time, I turned a mother in any show' Rishita aka Simran Budharup gets candid about the current track of Pandya Store, Akshay's fun parenthood advice and more

Now, that Chiku has returned so she wants that her daughter in the family's blood so she should get everything first and not share it with Chiku, this will bring a tiff between Dhara and Rishita. She is now insecure about Chiku too. Rishita has also turned into a possessive mother. 

 

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Thu, 08/18/2022 - 21:54
Simran Budharup

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favourite.
 
Also read: Pandya Store: Upcoming Drama! Suman yells at Raavi for a glass of water

We rang the gorgeous Rishita aka Simran Budharup to know about her challenges and excitement on performing the delivery scene in the show; upcoming tiff and more. Check out what she had to share: 

Rishita finally turns a mom, how has this experience been? 

I am feeling very different with the baby, it is a completely different feeling as it is the first time I am becoming a mother in the show. It is difficult to shoot with the kid and I am getting the maternal instincts when the baby cries I feel bad. I am really enjoying this new experience. 

The delivery was shot in the house and not the hospital, what was your experience like? 

They did not show any hospital, it's a special feeling. It was homely and a warm feeling and we know that Suman maa is the experienced lady in the house, so this delivery turned out extremely special. We also added a little comedy moment to it, one moment we were having ice-creams, it was hectic and fun while shooting the sequence. I had a lot of fun shooting the scene. 

Janmashtami is all set to have a major dhamaka too, what is your take? 

With Chiku staying, Rishita thought that she will not come after her child, but now that Chiku was taken away, Rishita gets the same insecurity again as she knows Dhara is obsessed with the kids. She has planned her way to do the upbringing of her daughter and not how Dhara wants it, she wants that the baby shouldn't get confused. Now, that Chiku has returned so she wants that her daughter in the family's blood so she should get everything first and not share it with Chiku, this will bring a tiff between Dhara and Rishita. She is now insecure about Chiku too. Rishita has also turned into a possessive mother. 

Does Akshay help you while handling the baby? Have you grown attached to the baby yet?

He comes with his tips without asking all the time, Suman maa often teases him that he's a new dad so he's flaunting it. Yes, he has been very helpful and he gets along with kids really well. You will always see him with babies around. I have begun to bond with the baby, initially the baby was scared but now she finds me familiar and we keep spending a lot of time. We are bonding slowly, but she is adorable. 

Also read: Pandya Store: Whoa! Shweta arrives in the Pandya House as Dhara ran away with her child

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Kinshuk Mahajan Shiny Doshi Kanwar Dhillon Simran Budharup Akshay Kharodia Mohit Parmar Alice Kaushik Krutika Desai Pandya Store StarPlus TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Thu, 08/18/2022 - 21:54

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! "The most challenging and difficult thing for me, was to get transformed into who I am now," says Kumkum Bhagya's Aryan aka Pulkit Bangia
MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the...
EXCLUSIVE! Bhagya Lakshmi actress Kajal Rathore to enter Star Bharat's Radha Krishn
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the world of television.While every day, our diligent...
EXCLUSIVE! 'This the first time, I turned a mother in any show' Rishita aka Simran Budharup gets candid about the current track of Pandya Store, Akshay's fun parenthood advice and more
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in...
Anupamaa: Surprising! The Shah family pleased with Vanraj’s THIS act towards Choti Anu
MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the weekly...
Channa Mereya: Oops! Ginni’s one major decision brings major troubles in her life
MUMBAI: Star Bharat has always been eager to offer its viewers something new, whether it's fiction or non-fiction shows...
Dharm Yoddha Garud: Wow! Lord Vishnu sends help for Garud
MUMBAI: It’s been a while now since Sony SAB rolled out the show titled, ‘Dharm Yoddha Garud’. Garud is a mythological-...
Recent Stories
Pathetic! Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar denies giving luxurious gifts to Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez
Pathetic! Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar denies giving luxurious gifts to Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez
Latest Video