EXCLUSIVE! The Great Indian Laughter Challenge fame Navin Prabhakar to enter Sony SAB's Maddam Sir

SAB TV's show Maddam Sir has been entertaining the viewers for a very long time.

The light-hearted cop-drama has managed to create a special place in everyone's heart and the viewers are in love with the beautiful storyline and the positive message given by the show.

We have seen many new actors joining the show's star cast for various tracks.

The show is now gearing up for a new entry.

We have exclusively learnt that comedian Navin Prabhakar has bagged the show.

The actor-comedian will be seen in the upcoming episode of Maddam Sir.

Nothing much has been revealed about Navin's character yet.

Navin is popularly known for his show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.

Maddam Sir stars Gulki Joshi, Yukti Kapoor, Bhavika Sharma, Sonali Naik in pivotal roles.

