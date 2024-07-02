Exclusive! The initial days of my shoot were difficult as we had a seven day shoot schedule and there was no time for myself: Anuraaj Chahal on Udaariyaann

Anuraaj plays the role of Armaan Gill in the show. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Anuraaj spills beans on his experience being a part of his first Hindi television debut, his bonding with his co-actors, how he bagged the show and the challenges he faced as an actor.
Anuraaj

MUMBAI: Udaariyaann on Colors has the audience smitten with its upbeat drama. The show features Aditi Bhagat, Anuraaj Chahal and Alisha Parveen in the leading roles. Produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, the drama is designed to enthrall the viewers and the makers are constantly on their toes to churn out engaging content.

Anuraaj plays the role of Armaan Gill in the show. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Anuraaj spills beans on his experience being a part of his first Hindi television debut, his bonding with his co-actors, how he bagged the show and the challenges he faced as an actor. (Also Read: Spoiler Alert! Intense Showdown in Udaariyaan: Raja Takes Drastic Measures as Aaliya's Game Puts Armaan and Aasma in Peril)

Talking about how Anuraaj bagged the role in Udaariyaann, he averred, “I actually done Punjabi films. The people in Punjab watch Udaariyaann so I knew about the show in general that they were searching for a lead face. I told my brother who inturn discussed with my sister – in – law and she said that she watches the show. There were more people in my family who were ardent fans and followers of the Udaariyaann. My family was extremely excited for me to be a part of the show.”

Anuraaj also mentioned that as an actor he has improved a lot more as an artist. He mentioned that he acted naturally but he was told to be a little more dramatic as the medium is such. Anuraaj shared that his experience has been different but now that six months have passed, he is used to the flow of acting.

Anuraaj shared, “This is my first show in a lead character. The initial days of my shoot were difficult as we had a seven day shoot schedule and there was no time for myself too, but then gradually I got used to the schedule. Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta have been extremely supportive and they prepared me about this from the start itself. Sargun read the lines with me and they keep visiting the sets often. They are actors too so they understand things.”

Speaking about his bond with his co-actors, Anuraaj mentioned, “I have been bonding extremely well with the Gill family. We have a lot of fun shooting for the show and balance work and play. We work with a lot of dedication and at the same time have our shared of mischiefs and pranks. The show has been at its peak and now it becomes our responsibility to maintain the same consistency and take it to newer heights.” (Also Read: Exclusive! The shoot for Udaariyaan 3 starts in Chandigarh in full-blown mode, check out the first pictures from set)

 

Well said Anuraaj!

