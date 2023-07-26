Exclusive! “The journey has been a roller coaster for me”, Darshan Gurjar aka Chirag of Pushpa Impossible talks about his return to acting and more

Pushpa Impossible portrays a mother's life with her children. The storyline has excited and captured the audience's hearts.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 07/26/2023 - 04:45
Darshan

MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The show stars Karuna Pandey, Karuna Pandey, Darshan Gurjar and Navin Pandita in the show. 

Pushpa Impossible portrays a mother's life with her children. The storyline has excited and captured the audience's hearts.

Darshan Gurjar is a brillant young actor, currently seen in the show Pushpa Impossible, playing the role of Chirag Patel.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Darshan Gurjar on how he bagged Pushpa Impossible: During my BMM final exams, I auditioned for Chirag Patel, I remember being in the scene and totally living it but I had to literally give so many auditions

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about his absence from screens, how he bagged the role in Pushpa Impossible and more.

You have been missing from the screens for a little while, what were you upto and was your break planned?

Yes, it was a planned pause because I had rejected a lot of projects at the time. I wanted to learn more about myself and my craft. I believe that taking time for oneself to learn and unlearn new things is always a good idea. I was certain that if a person is capable, opportunities will present themselves again, which is why I focused on my academic career. Last year, I completed my graduation and now that I am back, I work consistently everyday. We also have back to back scenes, but I truly enjoy it as it’s something I love and I manage to study alongside.

How did you get the part in Pushpa Impossible?

During the initial audition for Pushpa Impossible, I learned that the story is set in my hometown of 'Patan' in North Gujarat, and my parents supported me since they had a gut feeling that this was my role. I tried to present it very effortlessly and added those layers of emotions that were briefed to me. So, I think they worked for me.

When did you decide to start with acting again?

The journey has been a roller coaster for me, because even if I know that I am a deserving actor, you cannot simply sit until the opportunity comes. I used to explore into content writing and reporting in journalism at different firms. In fact, I had also applied for further studies in abroad in filmmaking and acting. That’s exactly when I got a call for Ziddi Dil Maane Na, Tilli and after that, ‘Pushpa Impossible’ as ‘Chirag Patel’. 

The show has a very dedicated fan base who love everything about the show and excitedly look forward to the episodes. Darshan as Chirag does a wonderful job in it fans are all praises for him.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more exclusive updates from the world of entertainment!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Pushpa Impossible fame Darshan Gurjar opens up on his fond memories of the early days of his career, shares how he manages to balance work and studies and much more

Darshan Gurjar Chirag Patel Gunday Pushpa Impossible JD Matheja Sony Sab Wagle Ki Duniya Karuna Pandey Rajesh Wagle Deepali Pansare latest entertainment news LATEST TV NEWS TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 07/26/2023 - 04:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! “The journey has been a roller coaster for me”, Darshan Gurjar aka Chirag of Pushpa Impossible talks about his return to acting and more
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
OMG! Will Ameesha Patel skip the trailer launch of Gadar 2 to support co-actor Simrat Kaur?
MUMBAI: Earlier, Ameesha had taken to Twitter to defend her Gadar 2 co-star, Simrat Kaur, who was facing trolling for...
Exclusive! Vinay Jain and Govind Pandey roped in for DJ’s- A Creative Unit’s next, ‘Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba' for Sony TV
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.A lot of new shows are in the...
Breaking! Mishkat Varma roped in to play the lead opposite Sumbul Touqeer Khan in DJ’s- A Creative Unit’s next for Sony TV
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.A lot of new shows are in the...
Kya Baat Hai! From Tamannaah Bhatia to Katrina Kaif, check out the list of celebrities who received expensive gifts from friends
MUMBAI: The Indian film industry is one place where there are always ups and downs in the relationships between...
Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka: Finally! Aradhana accepts Reyansh’s proposal, another twist waits ahead
MUMBAI: Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’ has...
Recent Stories
Ameesha Patel
OMG! Will Ameesha Patel skip the trailer launch of Gadar 2 to support co-actor Simrat Kaur?
Latest Video
Related Stories
Vinay Jain and Govind Pandey
Exclusive! Vinay Jain and Govind Pandey roped in for DJ’s- A Creative Unit’s next, ‘Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba' for Sony TV
Mishkat Varma
Breaking! Mishkat Varma roped in to play the lead opposite Sumbul Touqeer Khan in DJ’s- A Creative Unit’s next for Sony TV
Shiv Shakti
Must-Read! Is Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyag Tandav’s success a result of the grandiose and etheral feel of mythological shows being back on TV? Full story inside
MTV ROADIES SEASON 19
MTV Roadies Season 19: OMG! Prince Narula and Rhea Chakraborty get into a heated argument
Sony TV
OMG! Have Sony TV’s RaYA, ArAnsh and KIaan taken over as the most popular couples on TV right now? Find out why
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Wow! Abdu Rozik, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Hina Khan begin their journey as a challenger in the show