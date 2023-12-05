Exclusive! The Kapil Sharma Show fame Kettan Singh gets married

Kettan Singh is an actor, singer, voice-over artist and model. He is known for television show Shankar Jaikishan 3 in 1, in which he played triple roles. He started his career as a Radio Jockey and now working as an actor in glamour industry.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 05/12/2023 - 00:00
KETTAN SINGH

MUMBAI:  Kettan Singh is an actor, singer, voice-over artist and model. He is known for television show Shankar Jaikishan 3 in 1, in which he played triple roles. He started his career as a Radio Jockey and now working as an actor in glamour industry.

Kettan first started as a Radio Jockey at BIG 92.7 FM in Mumbai. He made in Bollywood film debut in 2015 with film Solid Patel.

Also read - Those not maintaining social-distancing are really stupid: Kettan Singh

He is currently seen in Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show, showcasing his extraordinary talent.

We have exclusively come to know that the artist just got married! Yes, you heard it right. Kettan Singh is now a happily married man.

Heartly congratulations to Kettan Singh on behalf of TellyChakkar!

Do you enjoy Kettan's performance in The Kapil Sharma Show? Do let us know in the comments below!

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read - Kettan Singh: I know people who can’t understand slapstick!

Kettan Singh The Kapil Sharma Show Shankar Jaikishan Bollywood solid Patel TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 05/12/2023 - 00:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Congratulations! Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar blessed with a baby boy
MUMBAI: Zaid Darbar and Gauahar Khan are one of the most loved and celebrated couples of television.They have a massive...
Exclusive! The Kapil Sharma Show fame Kettan Singh gets married
MUMBAI:  Kettan Singh is an actor, singer, voice-over artist and model. He is known for television show Shankar...
Junooniyat: Broken In Love! Jahaan runs to see Elahi crying on her roof
MUMBAI: Colors channel is here with a new show Junooniyatt. Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions is...
Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal: Woah! Sikandar awakened, demands Parasmani for power
MUMBAI: Colors TV’s ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ stars Reem Sameer, Gashmeer Mahajani and Karan Kundrra in leading roles and...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Major Revelation! Garry exposed by Seerat, Angad beats him up
MUMBAI:  Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Contestants finally take off to South Africa for the new season
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Recent Stories
Parineeti
Wow! Parineeti Chopra's house lits up amid the reports of her engagement, have the celebrations begun?
Latest Video
Related Stories
GAUAHAR KHAN
Congratulations! Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar blessed with a baby boy
KHATRON KE KHILADI
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Contestants finally take off to South Africa for the new season
Arjit Taneja
OMG! Arjit Taneja confesses his feelings for Mrunal Thakur; read on to know more
Heena Parmar
Heena Parmar Aka Arushi To Enter StarPlus Show Pandya Store, Audience To Witness High Voltage Drama
SAJID KHAN
Exclusive! Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik to start a new show titled “Long Son – Short Son"
ARCHANA GAUTAM
OMG! Archana Gautam reveals how she would react if MC Stan comes as a wild card entry on Khatron Ke Khiladi this season post Bigg Boss