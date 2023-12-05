Exclusive! The Kapil Sharma Show fame Kettan Singh gets married

MUMBAI: Kettan Singh is an actor, singer, voice-over artist and model. He is known for television show Shankar Jaikishan 3 in 1, in which he played triple roles. He started his career as a Radio Jockey and now working as an actor in glamour industry.

Kettan first started as a Radio Jockey at BIG 92.7 FM in Mumbai. He made in Bollywood film debut in 2015 with film Solid Patel.

Also read - Those not maintaining social-distancing are really stupid: Kettan Singh

He is currently seen in Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show, showcasing his extraordinary talent.

We have exclusively come to know that the artist just got married! Yes, you heard it right. Kettan Singh is now a happily married man.

Heartly congratulations to Kettan Singh on behalf of TellyChakkar!

Do you enjoy Kettan's performance in The Kapil Sharma Show? Do let us know in the comments below!

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read - Kettan Singh: I know people who can’t understand slapstick!