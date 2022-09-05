EXCLUSIVE! The Kapil Sharma Show: Kangana Ranaut aka Dhaakad girl to grace the sets of the show

Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad is all set to hit the screens on 20th May 2022. Therefore, to promote her film, she is all set to grace the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show.
kangana

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of reporting exclusively about TV’s popular chat show The Kapil Sharma Show which airs on Sony TV.

There is never a dull moment on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show which has been constantly entertaining the viewers. The third installment of the show has the same element with an extra dose of laughter and the viewers love every bit of it.

The Kapil Sharma Show stars Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Sudesh Lehri, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarty, and Chandan Prabhakar, among others. Archana Puran Singh is seen as the judge.

Television’s most popular and top-rated project ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ has witnessed a rally of stars gracing the show.

Now we hear that Bollywood’s ‘Queen’ actress Kangana Ranaut aka Dhaakad girl is all set to grace the stage of The Kapil Sharma Show.

The story of Dhaakad is based on Agni (played by Kangana Ranaut), a highly trained and deadly field agent, who is entrusted with a mission to gather Intel and eliminate Rudraveer, an international human and arms trafficker who has been off the radar for ten years.

The Kapil Sharma Show is co-produced by Salman Khan Television (SKTV) and Banijay Asia.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.


 

Latest Video