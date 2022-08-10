Exclusive! The Kapil Sharma Show: Raj Babbar along with the Babbar family to grace show

MUMBAI :TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

Also read - Audience Perspective: OH NO! The Kapil Sharma Show on the verge of its downfall again?; Netizens express disappointment

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and Kapil is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

This season, Krushna Abhishek is not a part of the show and fans are missing him, and also their favourite - Bharti Singh.

The new season has got a positive feedback from the audience and is doing well on the TRP ratings. It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently airing.

As per sources, Raj Babbar, Prateik Babbar, Arya Babbar and Juhi Babbar Soni will be gracing the show, making it the Babbar family special.

This will be the first time that the family will be seen together on the show.

Also read - The Kapil Sharma Show: The Great Khali, Ali Budhawani, Mahavir Phogat, and Ritu Phogat to grace the show

Are you excited for this Babbar Family special episode?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.