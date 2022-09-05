EXCLUSIVE! The Kapil Sharma Show is to wrap on this date; next season is to come soon

The diehard fans of The Kapil Sharma Show are always thrilled to watch the episodes. We all know how the show is witnessing several actors gracing the show one after the other to promote their films.
The Kapil Sharma Show

Sony TV's show The Kapil Sharma Show which made a comeback on the small screens after a break of a few months has been constantly entertaining the viewers. The third season of the show has the same element with an extra dose of laughter and the viewers are loving every bit of it.

With an impressive lineup of actors gracing the stage of the show, we had earlier updated about the cast of Runway 34 entering the show.

We had exclusively updated that after the break from shooting for the film, Kapil Sharma is all set to return to the show and begin shooting by 23rd March. Fans are all excited to see more of Kapil Sharma's show and how exciting will the upcoming episodes of the show be.

Now the exclusive news is that the show will wrap its season on 13th May. The show is most likely to return in mid-September with a new season. 

The Kapil Sharma Show also stars Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Sudesh Lehri, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarty, and Chandan Prabhakar, among others. Archana Puran Singh is the judge.

