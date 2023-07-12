Exclusive! The makers have understood that the audience is attracted to the thrill factor and are churning out content around the same: Teri Meri Doriyaann actor Tushar Dhembla

MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann is one of the most loved shows on Star Plus.

The show stars Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar in the leading roles as Angad and Sahiba. While the show introduced Rumi as the villain and the entire drama circulated around him, the TRP’s went on a high and the cast celebrated their success. They found it surprising that the show performed so well even on the 7:00 pm slot.

Tushar Dhembla was an integral part of the show. He soon made an exit from the show. He is now back and the entire cast seems to be happy with his entry on the sets once again. In an exclusive conversation with Tushar, he spoke about returning to the show and his bond with Himanshi and Vijayendra.

Tushar shared, “It feels good to be back on the sets. Everybody is extremely happy with my return and gave me a warm welcome. It was just like when I was shooting earlier. It has the same positive environment and energy on the set. “

We asked Tushar that what according to him works in the favour of the show.

He averred, “The makers have understood that the audience is attracted to the thrill factor and I think they are churning out content around the same. I was extremely happy to know that the show is doing so well. Garry had gone but now he is back to take revenge from Angad, Sahiba and the Brar family so it will be interesting to see how the track unfolds!”

Way to go Tushar!