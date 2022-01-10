Exclusive! The makers of Dance India Dance Little Masters Season 5 to come up with a new concept?

MUMBAI: Dance India Dance Little Masters is one of the most loved and cherished shows on television. It is a dance reality show where kids give auditions and get selected based on their talent.

Some of the judges on the earlier seasons of were Farah Khan, Sandip Soparrkar, Geeta Kapur, Ahmed Khan, Mudassar Khan, Marzi Pestonji, and Chitrangda Singh.

The show is all set to return on television and will be launched in this year.

We had earlier reported that Remo D'Souza will be taking Mithun Chakraborty’s place as the grandmaster of the show.

We also informed readers that Sonali Bendre and Mouni Roy have been approached for judging the show. Raghav might be hosting the show.

As per sources, the makers of the show will be coming up with a completely new and different concept this season.

They will be having a magical wishing room that will make all the children's wishes come true.

In the show, whoever would get the best performer of the day would get the keys to the wishing room, and one of their wishes would be granted.

Isn’t that a sweet and lovely concept for the kids? We are sure that this new segment would get the kids excited, and they will perform well to become the performer of the day.

Though there is no confirmation on the same, an official announcement will soon be made about the show through the channel and the production house.

Well, it's good to see Dance India Dance Little Masters coming back on television after a huge gap.

