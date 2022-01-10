Exclusive! The makers of Dance India Dance Little Masters Season 5 to come up with a new concept for the show?

MUMBAI: Dance India Dance Little masters were one of the most loved and cherished shows on television, it is a dance reality show which is based on little kids where they give auditions and get selected with their superb talent of dance.

Some of the judges on the earlier seasons of the show were Farah Khan, Sandip Soparrkar, Geeta Kapur, Ahmed Khan, Mudassar Khan, Marzi Pestonji, and Chitrangda Singh.

The show is all set to return back on television and will be launched in this year.

We had earlier reported how Remo D'Souza will be taking Mithun Chakraborty’s place as the grandmaster of the show.

We also covered Sonali Bendre and Mouni Roy being approached for judging the show and mostly Raghav will be hosting the show.

As per sources, it seems that the makers of the show will be coming up with a completely new and different concept this season.

Where they will be having a magical wishing room that will make all the little one’s wishes come true.

In the show whoever would get the best performer of the day, that little contestant would get the keys to the wishing room and one of their wishes would be granted through the door.

Isn’t that a sweet and lovely concept for the kids? We are sure that this new segment would get the kids excited and they would perform well to become the performer of the day.

Though there is no confirmation on the same, soon an official announcement would be done about the show through the channel and the production house.

Well, it's good to see Dance India Dance Little Masters coming back on television after a huge gap.

