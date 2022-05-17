EXCLUSIVE! 'The most challenging part is doing justice to the multi-layered, multi-dimensional personality of Harshvardhan Birla' Vinay Jain on his character, favourite co-star in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Also read: AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Viewers ask for an explanation from makers comparing Yeh Rishta's #AbhiRaKiShaadi and Anupamaa's #MaAnKiShaadi after the dreadful mehndi with the family tree

Harshvardhan Birla, a multi-layered character has not only expressed various emotions in these 6 months but portrayed some extremely heart-touching moments onscreen, be it his angst, his pain for Abhimanyu and more. We got in touch with Vinay Jain, to know his take on the character, HVB and Akshu's equation and more. You wouldn't want to miss out on the noteworthy responses he shared:

Harshvardhan has been a multi-layered character, what were the challenges behind portraying the character?

I think the most challenging part is doing justice to the multi-layered, multi-dimensional personality of Harshvardhan Birla. He is almost like a child, impulsive and passionate from the heart. Every emotion that he portrays, his angst, his sensitivity, and vulnerability he manifests fully. How to do it without holding back, especially for a male on how to portray vulnerability onscreen because you are conditioned on men should not cry and all. Once I overcame that challenge, Harshvardhan Birla got the opportunity of portraying layers, there is comedy, emotions and everything that adds up to HVB.

Who is your favourite person on the set?

On set, I really enjoy working with Harshad. We have had really intense work together. He is such a competent co-star and very good at his work. As the lead of the show, he is giving so much to the performance. It is fun with everyone. We were shooting through the night in Jaipur and the only thing sustained was the great camaraderie between each other, in these six months we have become a family. Even after returning, we were calling each other waiting to work together again.

Sachin and you have this fun nokjhok onscreen, how is it offsets? Are you both the same?

It all began with the impromptu tango that we did in one of the scenes. Offset we talk all philosophy, deep philosophical stuff of life. Both of us are at that stage of our lives where we have been settled with kids and seen a fair bit of success in our careers. At times, we are spiritual and sometimes we would be just discussing the latest cars and gadgets like small kids. The bond is great, and it is surely fun offsets as well.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'I have told Pranali that I will only do her Kanyadan in reality' Kairav aka Mayank Arora opens up on the Kanyadan scene in #AbhiRaKiShaadi, Kaishu's bond and more

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.