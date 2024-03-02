Exclusive! The most important and stand out factor is that my character is a one sided lover: Asim Khan on Dalchini

Sargun Mehta and Ravie Dubey have launched a new show in their kitty titled Dalchini and the show is doing quite well for itself. Aasim Khan plays a pivotal role in the show and in an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, he narrated his experience shooting for Dalchini.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Sat, 02/03/2024 - 18:53
Asim Khan

MUMBAI : Dangal TV has been creating and curating some amazing shows, also giving a platform to new production houses and actors to showcase their talent. Sargun Mehta and Ravie  Dubey, are one of entertainment’s power couples, they decided to turn into producers and launched their production house Dreamiyata Entertainment.

The two have launched a new show in their kitty titled Dalchini and the show is doing quite well for itself. Aasim Khan plays a pivotal role in the show and in an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, he narrated his experience shooting for Dalchini. 

(Also Read: Exclusive! Raman Dhagga and Ranjit Riaz Sharma join the cast of Dangal TV’s upcoming project ‘Dalchini’

Aasim shared, "What I really like about my character is that he is the most pampered child in the family and receives a lot of family love. He is also passionate about his career. The most important and stand out factor is that my character is a one sided lover."

Speaking about the challenges while enacting the character Aasim stated, "I really like the feeling of playing the character however initially, I had a lot of problems because in reality I am the kind of person who does not run behind people. But my character makes endless efforts despite being spoken rudely to. So it took quite some time to accept this about my character."

Shedding light about his bond with his co-actors, Aasim added, "Manine De is like my off screen mom also. Whenever I get stuck with any scene I go to her. She is always there to help me. The director is also there but along with him, her consent also matters.

Rohit Chaudhary is also very supportive and hard working. He also helps me as he is experienced too. With regards to Pranjali, I have many scenes with her and that are sometimes when for a particular scene in which we are at loggerheads, we actually don't talk to each other to stay in character."

As a parting note, Aasim said, “Sargun Mehta and Ravie  Dubey are amazing producers. Infact since they are actors, they absolutely know the challenges that actors face and take care of them. For that matter they even stay in touch if we need help in case of challenges we face while performing and even personally appreciate on doing well.” 

(Also Read: Rohit Choudhary on His New Show 'Dalchini': I Am Eternally Grateful to Ravie and Sargun for Giving Me This Opportunity

Well said Aasim!

Keep reading this space for more information from the world of television, Hindi news and the OTT space.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for the latest updates, exclusive news and scoops from your favourite celebrities!
 

Rohit Choudhary Dalchini Dreamiyata Entertainment Ravie Dubey Sargun Mehta TellyChakkar Asim Khan Pranjali Singh
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Sat, 02/03/2024 - 18:53

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Vanshaj: Wow! Yuvika’s next move is to save her family from DJ
MUMBAI : Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
What! Vikrant Massey opens up on leaving the television industry; Says ‘There was a reason why I left…’
MUMBAI : It is safe to declare Vikrant Massey the actor of the moment, especially given his consecutively excellent box...
Anupamaa: Woah! Kavya asks Babuji to take a stand for Dimpy against Vanraj
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Dhruv Tara: Shocking! Kapali has intentions to take Tara with him
MUMBAI : Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey: Oh No! Wagle’s drag to the court
MUMBAI : ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke: Shocking! THIS news left Raghav stunned
MUMBAI : A romantic drama television series in the Hindi language called Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke debuted on Sony...
Recent Stories
Vikrant Massey
What! Vikrant Massey opens up on leaving the television industry; Says ‘There was a reason why I left…’
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Jhalak Dikhhla
On Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Farah Khan praises Shoaib Ibrahim’s act, saying, “This is a Broadway-level performance; feels like I have got the story for Om Shanti Om Part 2 from this act”
Vineeta
Surprising! Shark Tank India 3: Vineeta Singh questions the arrival of Taapsee Pannu-endorsed brand, Ponders its purpose; ‘Marketing ke liye, aur kis liye’
Rohit Chandel
Response from Rohit Chandel, Lead Actor of Pandya Stores, on Poonam Pandey Controversy
PRACCHAND ASHOK
Exclusive! Shiv Shakti: Tap Tyaag Taandav actor Dinesh Mehta roped in for COLORS “Pracchand Ashok”
INDIAN IDOL SEASON 14
Indian Idol Season 14 : Wow! Subhadeep Das Chowdhury gives a sizzling performance impresses Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon
Poonam
Shocking! From Poonam Pandey to Lil Tay, 5 influencers who faked their death to gain attention