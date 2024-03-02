Exclusive! The most important and stand out factor is that my character is a one sided lover: Asim Khan on Dalchini

MUMBAI : Dangal TV has been creating and curating some amazing shows, also giving a platform to new production houses and actors to showcase their talent. Sargun Mehta and Ravie Dubey, are one of entertainment’s power couples, they decided to turn into producers and launched their production house Dreamiyata Entertainment.

The two have launched a new show in their kitty titled Dalchini and the show is doing quite well for itself. Aasim Khan plays a pivotal role in the show and in an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, he narrated his experience shooting for Dalchini.

Aasim shared, "What I really like about my character is that he is the most pampered child in the family and receives a lot of family love. He is also passionate about his career. The most important and stand out factor is that my character is a one sided lover."

Speaking about the challenges while enacting the character Aasim stated, "I really like the feeling of playing the character however initially, I had a lot of problems because in reality I am the kind of person who does not run behind people. But my character makes endless efforts despite being spoken rudely to. So it took quite some time to accept this about my character."

Shedding light about his bond with his co-actors, Aasim added, "Manine De is like my off screen mom also. Whenever I get stuck with any scene I go to her. She is always there to help me. The director is also there but along with him, her consent also matters.

Rohit Chaudhary is also very supportive and hard working. He also helps me as he is experienced too. With regards to Pranjali, I have many scenes with her and that are sometimes when for a particular scene in which we are at loggerheads, we actually don't talk to each other to stay in character."

As a parting note, Aasim said, “Sargun Mehta and Ravie Dubey are amazing producers. Infact since they are actors, they absolutely know the challenges that actors face and take care of them. For that matter they even stay in touch if we need help in case of challenges we face while performing and even personally appreciate on doing well.”

Well said Aasim!

