Exclusive! The new season of Rendezvous with Simi Garewal to be launched soon?

There has been news doing the rounds that Rendezvous with Simi Garewal might be returning back on television as she makes an appearance on the “Shukarvaar Ka Vaar” episode.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 01/12/2023 - 16:25
MUMBAI : Rendezvous with Simi Garewal is one of the topmost, loved and talked about celebrity chat shows on television.

The show had begun way back in 2000 and celebrities from the world of entertainment, politics, and sports come on the show and speak about their personal life and that’s what the audience’s connected to.

Simi has been very vocal about why her show hasn’t been returning back to the small screen because earlier she was with Star World and now since Karan Johar had started his chat show she couldn’t begin hers and the channel didn’t allow two Bollywood chat shows to be held on the same platform.

As we had reported earlier that Simi would be coming on the “Shukarvaar Ka Vaar” episode where she would be interacting with the contestants and would be taking their interviews.

There were reports suggesting that the show would return back with a new season and it would get launched on Colors Infinity though there is no confirmation on the same.

But with her presence on Bigg Boss episode, the  audience is predicting that the show might be returning but on a different channel.

Well, Simi’s show has always been calm and the celebrities have always spoken their heart out on the show its quite different from Koffee With Karan.

