EXCLUSIVE! 'The next wedding could be Kairav or Aarohi' Mayank Arora hints at the upcoming weddings in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Apart from Kanyadan, there were so many beautiful moments. When Akshara comes for the Varmala and the banno song comes. We all got emotional as it felt like our little sister is going away in reality. So yes, that was one of my most memorable moments.
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

We got in touch with Kairav aka Mayank Arora to know his reaction to working with Himanshu as a co-actor, upcoming weddings and more. Check out what he had to reveal: 

How was it working with Himanshu as a co-actor and not a choreographer? 

We had a blast, as we have a different rapport with them. When they were casting, Garima was searching for a goon in Jaipur, they did last minute casting but then when they gave the look to Himanshu, she revealed that Gunda mil gaya and we had a lot of fun while shooting the fight scene. 

Which was your favourite scene from the whole wedding? 

Apart from Kanyadan, there were so many beautiful moments. When Akshara comes for the Varmala and the banno song comes. We all got emotional as it felt like our little sister is going away in reality. So yes, that was one of my most memorable moments. 

Who are we seeing next getting married? 

Yes, we are all excited, lets's hope who would be next. It could be Aarohi or me no clue yet but yes the weddings are Rajan Shahi's speciality so soon shall have another one. 

