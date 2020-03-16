EXCLUSIVE! 'The Pandya brothers cry more than the Bahus in the show' Akshay Kharodia aka Dev gets CANDID about what he would like to add to his character, exploring new shades and more

I want to save my flavours, I want the viewers to see all my shades one by one. I want them to see that I can do different characters. With Dev, the writers are trying to change the characters and add a bit of flavour to it.

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favourite.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! In all the excitement, I didn't wear knee pads and ended up with bruised knees: Akshay Kharodia OPENS UP about the current fight sequence in Pandya Store

We got in touch with the charming Dev aka Akshay Kharodia to know about his take on his character, exploring new roles and more. 

After exploring Dev for a while, what do you want to add to your character? 

I want to add, mostly Dev's character is quite emotional. I would want to change Dev from crying all the time to stop that and they are shown a little more practical. In our show, there are more crying scenes with the Pandya brothers in the show than with the Bahus. Even the viewers often tell me that I am always emotional and my show makes them have tears. 

Dev must add more shades to his character? 

I want to save my flavours, I want the viewers to see all my shades one by one. I want them to see that I can do different characters. With Dev, the writers are trying to change the characters and add a bit of flavour to it. 

What kind of characters would you like to explore? 

I would love to do more romantic characters which are youth based. I am really interested in doing something around youngsters. 

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'Akshay is a complete BOLLYWOOD BOY' Pandya Store's Dev aka Akshay Kharodia SHARES what advice would he give to Shiva-Raavi, his hobbies, and more

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
 

