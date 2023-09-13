EXCLUSIVE! The Raikar Case actor Prakash Ramchandani roped in for Star Plus' show Imlie Season 3

MUMBAI:TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that Star Plus' popular show Imlie has taken a generation leap.

The makers have introduced a completely new star cast.

Sai Ketan Rao and Adrija Roy are playing the lead roles.

Many new actors and actresses are roped in to play pivotal roles in the show post the leap.

TellyChakkar has an exclusive update that actor Prakash Ramchandani is roped in for the show.

Nothing much is known about Prakash's role yet.

He is known for his roles in projects like Ugly, C.I.D., The Raikar Case and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar.

The leap premiered on small screens from 11th September.

Megha Chakraborty, Kunal Vohra and Seerat Kapoor portrayed the lead roles in the show before the leap.

