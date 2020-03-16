Exclusive! This is the reason why Kanika Mann couldn’t make it to the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the tellyworld.



Kanika Mann is going to be part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and she was very excited about the show, to meet the host Rohit Shetty and to explore her adventurous side.



However, the actress is currently very sick and had to miss the KKK 12 shoot. She has only been on liquids for the past few days and was trying to juggle with work and her health, however, it deteriorated for the worse this morning.



The actress isn’t healthy enough to function properly and her ambitious nature regarding her work led to her over-working herself. Her doctor had advised her against it but she went against the advice and continued working. The actress is taking a time-out for her health so she can get back to action in time for the show.



We wish the actress a speedy recovery and hope to see her in her full glory on the show.



The actress was last featured in the MX Original series Roohaniyat on MX Player. She rose to fame with her acting chops in the Zee TV serial Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega.



