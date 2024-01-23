Exclusive! The role of Dholakia in Anupamaa was a cream role and I enjoyed playing every bit of it: Riyaz Panjwani

In a candid chat with TellyChakkar, Riyaz mentioned about his stint in Teri Meri Doriyaann which he is currently a part of and his experience shooting for the show.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Tue, 01/23/2024 - 14:07
Riyaz Panjwani

MUMBAI: There are many shows which witness many actors who are cast in supporting characters and these characters drive the story to newer heights by incorporating important twists and turns which keeps the audience on the edge of their seats.

One of those actors is Riyaz Panjwani. 

(Also Read: Anupamaa: OMG! Pari will warn Kinjal and Paritosh if they don't stop she will move in with Dadi Anupama

Riyaz is known for his contribution to shows in the likes of Oh My Wife, Sirf Tum and Padosan. He has also been a part of some well known television shows such as Anupamaa, Kumkum Bhagya, Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se, Choti Sardaarni, Tose Naina, Milaai Ke among others. In a candid chat with TellyChakkar, Riyaz mentioned about his stint in Teri Meri Doriyaann which he is currently a part of and his experience shooting for the show.

The actor shared, “I am having a good time shooting for Teri Meri Doriyaann. I bond very well with the cast of the show and Avinash Wadhwan in particular. Actually, I have a very good relationship with Cockrow and Shaika Films. I have been doing quite some shows with them.”

Speaking about the role which he loves the most in his career span, Riyaz said, “I loved the role of Dholakia in Anupamaa. I played that part for two years and I feel Director’s Kut Productions is an excellent production house. For that matter I also have loved my part on Kumkum Bhagya by Balaji telefilms. I have done 199 projects in a span of four years of my career in acting with popular projects and ad commercials.”

When asked about his stint in Teri Meri Doriyaann, Riyaz added, “I am surprised that the show is performing so well at the slot of 6:00 pm. I am glad to be a part of the show which has a distinguished concept. “ 

(Also Read: Teri Meri Doriyaann: Shocking! Sahiba worried over Angad turning toxic due to his anger issues

Well said Riyaz!

Riyaz Panjwani Oh My Wife Sirf Tum Padosan Anupamaa Kumkum Bhagya Kabhi Kabhi ittefaq Se Choti Sardaarni Tose Naina Milaai Ke TellyChakkar Teri Meri Doriyaann Avinash Wadhwan Director’s Kut Productions Balaji Telefilms
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

