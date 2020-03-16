EXCLUSIVE! The shoot was on hold for my exams, I am really excited to be a part of Anupamaa: Alma Hussein on bagging the show

MUMBAI: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking and extremely relatable. Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

The show is all set to unveil a new track in Anupamaa's life where she shall have new family members from Anuj's family. One of them is Alma and she will be seen as Priya in the show, we got in touch with the actress to know about her reaction to bagging Anupamaa, her college diaries and more.

How excited were you when it was offered to you?

I got a call for the character, I gave the first audition and they called me to meet Rajan Sir. We had a meeting and he told me we shall get back to this. I was really hoping that things shall work out. At night, I receive a news article that I am locked and then I contacted sir that did I get the role. That's how I came to know about my character. Everything just happened in two days, I am really happy to be a part of Anupamaa.

What do you find exciting about your character? How were your exams?

It is very exciting to me that I will be doing something different. I really don't want to stick to one character I would love to keep exploring. Exams went really nice, the major hold was due to my exams, but they have gone well and I am hoping my results there also come well.

What can we expect from your character?

Priya is a very positive character, she is a very cute bubbly person. She is new to India, and she doesn't really want to be her. For now, she is just a newbie and is trying to gel around.

