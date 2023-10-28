Exclusive! The show has a larger than life feel, cinematic and a hero-villain vibe: Aamir Dalvi on being a part of Dabangii

In an exclusive conversation with the actor, who plays the role of Satya, he shared his experience shooting for the show.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Sat, 10/28/2023 - 15:01
Aamir Dalvi

MUMBAI: Aamir Dalvi is an integral part of Dabangii, a new show which has recently launched on Sony TV. In an exclusive conversation with the actor, who plays the role of Satya, he shared his experience shooting for the show.

He shared, “The show is nothing less than a film. It is a great experience and everybody from the writers to the unit members to the cast, have a positive vibe. (Also Read: Feisty and fearless - Sony Entertainment Television introduces viewers to Arya, in Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi)

Being able to portray someone who is very unique is always a plus point and to portray a character which I have not done before is always very exciting. I have been nervous and jittery to know how well the character will be accepted by the audience. People who are on the sets have been my first audience so when they say that the scene was well shot or say something about my acting that means we are on the right path. The response has been positive and seeing the hoardings and looking at the public response, I feel we are doing pretty well.”

Aamir further added, “The show has a larger than life feel and a cinematic vibe and an anti-hero vibe where people the villain loved as the hero. This is what they are deliberately trying to put across to make the show stand out.”

When asked about his bond with his co-actors – Sai Deodhar, Manav Gohil and Maahi Bhadra, Aamir elaborated, “I have actually not worked with Maahi Bhadra but I have seen her on the sets and perform in another unit and I think that she is a phenomenal artist. She is surprisingly talented and understands what she has come to deliver. She is able to convince me and that is a learning lesson for me. This is the first time I met Sai Deodhar and as for Manav Gohil, I am working with him for the first time. It is a very beautiful atmosphere and smooth.”

We also asked Aamir as to what he loves most about his role. He mentioned, “The beauty of my character is the dialogues and people have also started mimicking me. Infact even Maahi started imitating me when the first promo came out and that time I realized that the character has registered strongly in the minds of the audience. That is what I love the most about Satya.” (Also Read: Exclusive: Aamir Dalvi’s look and performance prove that he will make a powerful comeback as a don with Sony TV’s Dabangii!)

Well said Aamir!

Sony TV Aamir Dalvi Dabangii TellyChakkar Sai Deodhar Manav Gohil maahi bhadra
