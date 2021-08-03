EXCLUSIVE: “The show must go on”, says Sugandha Mishra as she encountered a SERIOUS INJURY on the sets of Zee TV’s Zee Comedy Show!

MUMBAI: As the pandemic continues to cast its shadow of stress over India, Zee TV makes an attempt to lighten up the nation’s collective mood by offering its viewers an escape from all the stress via the route of some much-needed humor and rib-tickling comedy on its upcoming reality show, Zee Comedy Show.

In an exclusive conversation with Sugandha Mishra, who is also a part of the show, she shared, “Dr. Sanket and I have been working together from a long time and I must say that there is a sense of security on the sets when he is around. Firstly, he is a doctor and there is a lot of falling happening on the sets while performing. No wonder there is a doctor on call but I know that if I get hurt he is there so I can perform with a free mind. “

We also asked her about how she hurt herself while shooting.

Sugandha shared, “Actually in our first episode there was a slope which was very risky slope. Precautions are being maintained like it’s covered with leather and all but what happened was what we planned didn’t happen and during the act water fell on the slope , and due to that the table became slippery and we slipped on that. Siddharth (Sagar) was performing with me and due to his body weight and his knee hit my nose and in the middle of shoot. Everybody was like should we cut the shot or not and I said no we’ll continue and we continued the script, the show must go on. After that I had body ache and fever for two days and bruises but Dr. Sanket took good care of me.”

