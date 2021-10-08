EXCLUSIVE! The storyline of Sasural Simar Ka 2 attracted me the most to take up the show: Dolphin Dubey

Dolphin Dubey has come a long way in her career.

She has worked in a lot of shows and while she was recently a part of Apna Time Bhi Ayega on Zee TV, she is now a part of Sasural Simar Ka 2 on Colors. She shared her experience on how Zee TV was a stepping stone for her as an opportunity seeking step, she spoke about her character Yamini and how is it to shoot for the show…

What made you say yes to the show?

For me saying yes the biggest reason was to work with Zee , I did not have any experience with zee and I worked with Colors regularly and I worked with Zee for Fear Files and I wanted to work on regural basis and I wanted if I do a show and show and proof myself on Zee Tv .

How did you prepare for the role in Sasural Simar Ka 2?

When they told me about the character it was not very difficult and it was emotional and also has a hatred and jealous feeling towards Geetanjali and Yamini knows she has some weaknesses and the storyline attracted the most and Yamini married Geetanjali's husband and if I increase my voice I will look negative and I don't want to look negative nor positive.

What was your first reaction when you were finalized for the show?

I was extremely happy .

How do you deal with creative differences?

I have never faced with such differences and I have a very satik about everything .

